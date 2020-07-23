US coronavirus cases reach 4 million on Thursday

More than 4 million Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, data from Johns Hopkins University indicated on Thursday.

On Wednesday, more than 71,000 new coronavirus cases were reported, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The data also indicated nearly 1,200 coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationally on Wednesday.

Despite having less than 5% of the world’s population, the United States represents 26% of all global coronavirus cases. Johns Hopkins University data also indicates that over 143,000 Americans have died from the virus, marking 22% of global coronavirus-delated fatalities.

The rate of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased in recent weeks, fueled by both an increase in testing and a higher positivity rate in Sun Belt states.

But the likely number of COVID-19 infections is likely higher, according to a study published in the journal JAMA earlier this week. Researchers believe the number of those infected could be anywhere from six to 24 times higher than what had been confirmed through testing early in the pandemic. The data was found based on antibody testing conducted from March into May.

