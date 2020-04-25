US journalists seek to help colleagues affected by virus
In this July 18, 2018 photo, Berry Trammel, left, is pictured in a frame grab from video as he interviews Oklahoma State University football coach Mike Gundy, right, at Big 12 media days in Dallas. Tramel, a sports columnist for The Oklahoman, was furloughed for a week and participated in a project to provide first-person accounts about the pandemic or the challenges faced as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. (Tim Money, The Oklahoman, via AP)
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Journalists from around the U.S. are finding ways to help their colleagues simply pay rent or buy groceries as they face lost or reduced paychecks because of layoffs and furloughs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Writers in Oklahoma can be paid stipends to continue chronicling the effects of COVID-19 on the state and their jobs when they take unpaid time off.
Virginia journalists have collected money to donate to others working in their field.
And a group of current and former reporters and editors from New York to California are providing interest-free microloans to help others in their field make ends meet.
