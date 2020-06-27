Menu

VP Mike Pence cancels some political events because of virus spikes
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jun 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-27 18:07:34-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona for this coming week as the states experience a surge in new coronavirus cases.

The White House says Pence will still travel to those states to meet with their governors and health teams. Florida and Arizona have set records for new confirmed infections in recent days.

Pence is traveling to Dallas on Sunday to attend a “Celebrate Freedom Rally” at First Baptist Church Dallas before meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

But political events in Arizona on Tuesday and Florida on Thursday have been pushed off.

