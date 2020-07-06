Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

White House rejects national face-covering mandate, leaves decision to states

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Vahid Salemi/AP
A worker wearing a protective suit produces face masks at a factory in Eshtehard, some 70 miles (114 kilometers) west of the capital Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The factory is producing protective masks round-the-clock in a fight against the new coronavirus to meet the domestic demand as the country faces the worst outbreak in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
White House rejects national face-covering mandate, leaves decision to states
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jul 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-06 12:30:33-04

The White House is again rejecting calls for a national mask-wearing mandate.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says in an appearance on “Fox and Friends” Monday morning that the president sees the issue as a “state-to-state” matter.

He says that, “certainly a national mandate is not in order” and that “we’re allowing our local governors and our local mayors to weigh in on that.”

New Jersey’s Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has said he’d like to see a national strategy on the coronavirus, including a mask requirement. He says his state is seeing “small spikes in reinfection” from residents coming back from Florida, South Carolina and other virus hotspots, and the U.S. is “as strong as our weakest link right now.”

Vice President Mike Pence has also rejected the idea of a national mandate, saying that’s up to governors and local health officials.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS