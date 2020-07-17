White House task force report recommends 18 states should roll back reopening

An unpublished report that was obtained by the nonprofit newsroom Center for Public Integrity, prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, recommends that 18 states consider rolling back reopening.

The 359-page document detailed the states as a "red zone" because they had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week.

The report recommends that states should have citizens wear a mask at all times, practice social distancing, states should close all bars and gyms, and limit social gatherings to 10 people.

The following states should consider scaling back reopening plans, according to CPI:



Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

To read more of the report obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, click here.