White House task force report recommends 18 states should roll back reopening

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, left, and Adm. Brett Giroir, head of the U.S. Public Health Service, right, listen as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jul 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-17 11:41:55-04

An unpublished report that was obtained by the nonprofit newsroom Center for Public Integrity, prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, recommends that 18 states consider rolling back reopening.

The 359-page document detailed the states as a "red zone" because they had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week.

The report recommends that states should have citizens wear a mask at all times, practice social distancing, states should close all bars and gyms, and limit social gatherings to 10 people.

The following states should consider scaling back reopening plans, according to CPI:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

To read more of the report obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, click here.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

