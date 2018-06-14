Discount vacations: are they worth the deal?

Summer is usually the most popular time to travel. That’s why you’ve probably seen amazing deals on getaways on sites like Groupon and Living Social.

Travel blogger Shelby Williams is a Groupon getaway connoisseur who has been on three trips. Her favorite was to Costa Rica, where she paid $1,200 for a week stay. That included her airfare, hotel and rental car. The only added fees were extra activities like zip lining.

Travel companies buy these trips in bulk and sell them to Groupon, which in the end keeps cost down for you.

“For people who are interested in traveling or want to start, it's perfect because it limits and tells you exactly what to do,” said Williams.

If you do decide to travel using Groupon, she suggests to book only if your plane ticket and hotel are included in the package.

There are some downsides of these discount getaways. Dates can be limited, accommodations can be mediocre and flights can be at odd hours. Williams also says with Groupon you book in pairs.

“They're usually only sold in two. One time my aunt came along and she didn’t have a buddy and so it was a little bit more expensive for her,” said Williams.

Williams says Groupon getaways are great for people who love to travel with a plan, but can be difficult for those who like to veer off the beaten path.