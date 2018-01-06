Nolan's comments come less than three months after SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill tweeted in a reply to other Twitter users that President Trump is a "white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists."
Hill's tweet prompted a response from both President Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who suggested that Hill be fired for her comments. ESPN apologized for the tweets, and Hill was later suspended for a series of unrelated tweets.
Following the Hill controversy, ESPN released a set of social media guidelines for its employees.
