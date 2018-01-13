Flu outbreak causes Detroit hospitals to restrict visits to patients under 13

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 4:01PM EST expiring January 13 at 2:12AM EST in effect for: Delaware, Randolph
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 3:17PM EST expiring January 14 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Blackford, Huntington, Jay, Wabash, Wells
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:14PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 3:14PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:00PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 10:52AM EST expiring January 16 at 3:34PM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 10:52AM EST expiring January 17 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:54PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Owen, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:54PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 9:29AM EST expiring January 13 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 4:11AM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
Flu outbreak causes Detroit hospitals to restrict visits to patients under 13
WXYZ Web Staff
3:23 PM, Jan 12, 2018
41 mins ago
Share Article
(WXYZ) - A network of hospitals in Detroit is says it is restricting visitation to child patients due to a flu outbreak.
According to Beaumont Health, the restrictions are in place at all eight of its hospitals for children under 13 years of age. It's due to high volumes of patients with respiratory viral illnesses, predominately the flu.
Beaumont Health says it will allow visitation to children under extraordinary there are extraordinary circumstances, including severe illness of a parent or sibling, or end-of-life situations.
There has been a rise in the flu across the country with 46 states reported widespread flu outbreak.
Although the CDC says that this year's flu vaccine has only been 10 percent effective, they say that the best bet for fighting the flu is to get a flu shot. Check with your physician or your county health department.