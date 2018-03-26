FTC confirms investigation into Facebook

The Federal Trade Commission confirmed it is investigating Facebook.

The investigation stems from whether Facebook violated its consent decree with the FTC

Questions have mounted for Facebook over the company's handling of data, and founder Mark Zuckerberg took out a number of full-age newspaper ads to apologize.

Tom Pahl, Acting Director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, issued the following statement regarding reported concerns about Facebook’s privacy practices:

“The FTC is firmly and fully committed to using all of its tools to protect the privacy of consumers. Foremost among these tools is enforcement action against companies that fail to honor their privacy promises, including to comply with Privacy Shield, or that engage in unfair acts that cause substantial injury to consumers in violation of the FTC Act. Companies who have settled previous FTC actions must also comply with FTC order provisions imposing privacy and data security requirements. Accordingly, the FTC takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook. Today, the FTC is confirming that it has an open non-public investigation into these practices.”