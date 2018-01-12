Here's how you can have a 'treat yourself' day for free on your birthday

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 4:01PM EST expiring January 13 at 2:12AM EST in effect for: Delaware, Randolph
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 3:17PM EST expiring January 14 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Blackford, Huntington, Jay, Wabash, Wells
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:14PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 3:14PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:00PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 1:05PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Steuben, Wells
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 10:52AM EST expiring January 16 at 3:34PM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 10:52AM EST expiring January 17 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:54PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Owen, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:54PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 9:29AM EST expiring January 13 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 4:11AM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
No one should ever have to pay for anything on their birthday. And even if you're not hosting a party with friends on your birthday, there's a way to enjoy being pampered all day — without payign a dime.
Dozens of restaurants will provide you with free items on your birthday — Starbucks offers a free coffee, Denny’s will serve a free grand slam and Jersey Mike's Subs will make you a free sandwich. For dinner, IHOP will offer you a free meal, and for dessert, Baskin Robins will scoop out a free ice cream.
As for a free gift, Ulta will wrap one up for you.
There's only one catch — you'll have to do a little work ahead of your birthday. To get free food and gifts, you will need to spend a few minutes signing up for the rewards programs. You can do that by visiting the restaurants and stores, or going to their website.