Hotel and casino in Windsor, Ontario temporarily closed due to labor dispute

WINDSOR, Ontario — Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino is temporarily closed due to a labor dispute with a local union.

According to the company's website, the closure is the result of a labor disruption. A message on the site says, "At this time, hotel reservations booked between Friday, April 6 until Thursday, April 12 have been canceled."

The Unifor Local 444 Facebook page says there was a tentative deal in place as of April 3 but that fell through.

On Thursday night, only 41 percent of union members voted in favor of the new deal, which caused the strike. The 444 handles everything from janitors and food/waitstaff to hotel clerks.

The casino says that Friday’s Johnny Reid concert has been postponed. Ticketholders can use their tickets when the show is rescheduled, or get a refund. However, tickets purchased at the Caesars box office will not be refunded until it reopens following the labor dispute. Right now, the casino says all other shows are scheduled until further notice.

It's not clear how long the employee strike will last. The last strike at the casino happened in April of 2004 and lasted about 40 days.

The casino released this statement: