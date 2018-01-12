Julia Louis-Dreyfus' sons celebrate her last day of chemo with music video

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 3:17PM EST expiring January 14 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Blackford, Huntington, Jay, Wabash, Wells
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:14PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 3:14PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:00PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 1:05PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Steuben, Wells
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 10:52AM EST expiring January 16 at 3:34PM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 10:52AM EST expiring January 17 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:54PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Owen, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:54PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 9:29AM EST expiring January 13 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 4:11AM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' fans were relieved to learn on Thursday that the actress was undergoing her final chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. But Louis-Dreyfus' biggest fans — her two sons — went above and beyond to congratulate her.
Louis-Dreyfus shared the video of her sons, Charlie and Henry Hall, lip syncing Michael Jakson's "Beat It" Thursday on Instagram.
"My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?" Louis-Dreyfus posted.
The "Seinfeld" star announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last September, just says after winning her eighth Emmy for her work on Veep. A seventh season of Veep is slated to be air on HBO later this year.
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.