Julia Louis-Dreyfus' sons celebrate her last day of chemo with music video

Alex Hider
2:43 PM, Jan 12, 2018
1 hour ago

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus speaks onstage at "Enough Said" Press Conference during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 8, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Alberto E. Rodriguez
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' fans were relieved to learn on Thursday that the actress was undergoing her final chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. But Louis-Dreyfus' biggest fans — her two sons — went above and beyond to congratulate her.

Louis-Dreyfus shared the video of her sons, Charlie and Henry Hall, lip syncing Michael Jakson's "Beat It" Thursday on Instagram. 

"My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?" Louis-Dreyfus posted.

 

 

The "Seinfeld" star announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last September, just says after winning her eighth Emmy for her work on Veep. A seventh season of Veep is slated to be air on HBO later this year.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top