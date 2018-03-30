Man accused of impersonating officer, killing Kentucky officer shot and killed in Tennessee
CNN
6:06 AM, Mar 30, 2018
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - A man accused of impersonating an officer and then shooting and killing an officer in Christian County, Kentucky has been shot and killed by police in Tennessee.
Hopkinsville Police Department officer Phillip Meacham, 38, was off-duty at the time of the shooting Thursday evening.
Hopkinsville Police officials said the suspect, James Kenneth Decoursey, 35, initiated a fake traffic stop on Officer Meacham and then shot and killed him.
Officer Meacham was taken to a local hospital but he died from his injuries, said Trooper Rob Austin with the Kentucky State Police.
Officials said Decoursey fled the scene and stole a vehicle.
After an hours-long manhunt Decoursey was shot and killed by police about 30 miles south of Hopkinsville, the Logan County Sheriff's office said. The circumstances surrounding that shooting have not been released.
Decoursey has an extensive criminal history, including several felony charges.