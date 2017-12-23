Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:24PM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:22PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Vermillion
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:51PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
Marquise Byrd, 22 of Warren, Michigan, died in a Toledo, Ohio-area hospital following a critical injury sustained Tuesday evening.
Byrd was in the front passenger's seat in a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 75 through Toledo when a construction sandbag crashed through the windshield, striking him.
Sean Carter, age 14, William Parker, age 14, Pedro Salinas, age 13, and Demetrius Wimberly, age 14, appeared in Lucas County Juvenile Court Wednesday morning on Felonious Assault charges, but now face additional charges after Byrd’s death.
The four juveniles were observed by officers leaving the area of the overpass after the vehicle, in which Byrd was traveling, was struck.
Detectives determined the falling sandbag was not an accident, but a deliberate act and probable cause to charge the juveniles was established.
Detectives continue to seek additional evidence in this case and anyone with information is