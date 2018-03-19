NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A public school administrator in Nashville has resigned following the disclosure of a secret recording where he plotted to bypass filters designed to protect children from exposure to lead in their water.
Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) executive director of facilities Dennis Neal, resigned Friday, according to MNPS communications director Olivia Brown. Neal had been placed on administrative leave while the district investigated.
For the past nine months, WVTF has exposed data kept secret by the district showing high lead levels in some Metro schools. Lead is a toxic metal that can cause learning and behavioral problems in children.
In response, a number of schools installed special fountains that were supposed to filter out the lead. Some of them were purchased by parents themselves.
But the recording revealed Neal's plan to dismantle those efforts.
Listen to the audio below:
"People keep wanting these bottle fillers, but they are adamant about them being filtered," Neal told his employees. "I'm saying we cannot support it.
"As a parent of two Metro Schools children and as the Director of Schools, the idea that a supervisor would discuss a workaround on our water fountains knowing that this is a huge concern for many families is upsetting and unacceptable," Joseph said.
Nashville Mayor David Briley also said that "obviously, if the report is true, that person shouldn't be responsible for protecting our children from lead in their drinking water."