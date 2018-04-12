New Jersey man vomits 32 bags of heroin following arrest

A man in Gloucester Township, New Jersey who was being booked for an outstanding warrant found himself in even more trouble after deputies said he vomited 32 small bags of heroin last week, the Courier-Post reported.

Michael Rosario, 24, was arrested last Thursday after he was pulled over for speeding, and then was charged with giving police a phony name.

Rosario allegedly sped past police, and switched seats with his passenger after he was pulled over. Police said they found six bags of heroin and 13 empty bags with heroin residue, the Courier-Post reported.

Once at the county jail, police claim that Rosario vomited one large bag filled with 32 smaller bags full of heroin, prompting additional drug-related charges.

Rosario was then taken to an area hospital, but has since been returned to the jail.