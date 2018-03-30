Officer shot in head during Las Vegas mass shooting gifted free car when released from hospital

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 2 at 10:24AM EDT in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 4 at 1:15PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 4 at 10:00PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 1 at 8:45AM EDT in effect for: Marion, Morgan

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 8 at 8:56AM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 1 at 10:00AM EDT in effect for: Clay, Greene

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring March 31 at 9:53AM EDT in effect for: Owen

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring March 31 at 9:17AM EDT in effect for: Delaware, Randolph

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 2 at 9:00AM EDT in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 2 at 12:00PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 2 at 10:24AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 8 at 12:00AM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring March 31 at 11:00AM EDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 7 at 9:12AM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 3 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring March 31 at 3:27PM EDT in effect for: Johnson

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 1 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Jackson

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 1 at 5:36PM EDT in effect for: Marion, Morgan

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 4 at 6:54PM EDT in effect for: Greene, Monroe, Owen

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 7 at 4:40PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 1 at 12:10AM EDT in effect for: Hamilton, Madison

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 6 at 9:30AM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 1 at 12:21AM EDT in effect for: Johnson

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 5 at 3:20PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring March 31 at 10:24PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 5:40PM EDT expiring April 3 at 3:42PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 7:14AM EDT expiring March 31 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Hamilton, Marion

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 7:14AM EDT expiring March 30 at 8:30PM EDT in effect for: Henry, Rush, Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 10:36PM EDT expiring March 31 at 12:32AM EDT in effect for: Decatur

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 10:36PM EDT expiring March 31 at 12:32AM EDT in effect for: Decatur

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 10:36PM EDT expiring March 30 at 11:00PM EDT in effect for: Marion

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 10:04PM EDT expiring March 31 at 12:32AM EDT in effect for: Decatur

Flood Warning issued March 28 at 11:14PM EDT expiring April 1 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 28 at 11:14PM EDT expiring March 31 at 3:20PM EDT in effect for: Clay, Greene

Flood Warning issued March 27 at 11:27PM EDT expiring April 3 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo