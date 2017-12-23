Parents give teachers wine bottles with son's face on label: 'The reason you drink'

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:24PM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:22PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Vermillion
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:51PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
People are laughing after an Ohio man's tweet went viral sharing his parent's Christmas present to his brother's elementary school teachers.
In his tweet, DJ Sommers said his parents always get the elementary school teachers in Beavercreek, Ohio a present around this time of year - usually a candle or flower to show their appreciation.
This year, the presents were a little different - more grown up and certainly more comical.
My parents always get our elementary school teachers a present around Christmas. Typically something small like a candle or flower to say thank you. This year they got them bottles of wine & replaced the labels with their own with my brother on them... Happy holidays pic.twitter.com/hErPgrjX44