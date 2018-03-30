Peeps-flavored beer: Brewery turning polarizing Easter treat into beer

Mostly Cloudy
WARMINSTER, PA - APRIL 18: Pink and yellow Marshmallow Peeps are seen April 18, 2003 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Just Born, the manufacturer of Marshmallow Peeps, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marshmallow Peeps, and now produces more than one billion individual Peeps per year. Last Easter, more than 700 million Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies were consumed by men, women, and children throughout the United States. Strange things people like to do with Marshmallow Peeps: eat them stale, microwave them, freeze them, roast them and use them as a pizza topping. Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies come in five colors. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
The Collective Brewing project has teamed up with Lone Star Taps and Caps in Fort Worth, Texas to turn Easter's most polarizing treat—Marshmallow Peeps—into a craft beer.
They plan to tap the concoction Friday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at the Taproom in Fort Worth, and they're calling the collaboration "Peep this Collab."
On the website, the taste is described as tart and lemon-y and the look is described as a glitter bomb with fabulous sparkle.
However, Ryan Deyo, Collective Brewing's head brewer and co-founder said drinkers could expect a "lightly tart" and marshmallow-y" taste from the beer on guidelive.
Regardless of the flavor, Deyo said they mashed 30 boxes of peeps into a beer brewed with sour ale, vanilla and butterfly pea flowers (yes, actual flowers).
If that doesn't sound delicious already, the beer will have purple tint thanks to the pea flowers and they will have edible glitter to up the sparkle content.
This whole idea is a part of Deyo's passion to make beer for more fun.
"I've been on a kick to assert beer should be a fun thing," Deyo told guidelive. "We make a beer with ramen noodles, so Peeps isn't really a stretch."
If Ramen Noodle beer sound just as good as peep beer, you're in luck, but neither of those flavors top the wackiest ever made by craft brewers.
Flavors like Rocky Mountain Oyster, Oyster, Coconut Curry and Pizza beer have turned heads in the past.