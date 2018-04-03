Prince Philip admitted to hospital for hip surgery

Heavy T-Storm
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - JUNE 25: Prince Philip, Duke of Edingburgh and Queen Elizabeth II wave to the crowd from the balcony of the city hall 'Roemer' on June 25, 2015 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The Queen and Prince Philip are visiting Frankfurt St. Pauls church and the city hall 'Roemer' during their trip, which is their first to Germany since 2004. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a London hospital, a royal spokesman said in a statement Tuesday.
The Duke of Edinburgh will undergo planned surgery on his hip at King Edward VII Hospital on Wednesday.