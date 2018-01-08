Rivals.com reporter Courtney Roland missing in Houston

Police are searching for Rivals.com Texas A&M reporter Courtney Roland.

Roland, 29, was last seen leaving a football camp in an Uber ride around 4 p.m. local time on Saturday. She had texted her roommate that a suspicious man in a blue truck was following her, according to Houston-based KPRC.

The Houston Police Department updated the information to say that Roland was seen at 5:40 p.m. local time at a mall on Sunday.

Information obtained in our investigation thus far indicates Ms. Roland was last seen about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday (Jan 7) walking alone in a store in the mall. Anyone who has seen her since that time is encouraged to call our Missing Persons Unit 713-394-1840. #HouNews https://t.co/kyp3yBsS7b — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018