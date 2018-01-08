Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 6:00AM EST expiring January 8 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Fayette, Union, Wayne
Rivals.com reporter Courtney Roland missing in Houston
Scripps National Desk
7:19 AM, Jan 8, 2018
20 mins ago
Police are searching for Rivals.com Texas A&M reporter Courtney Roland.
Roland, 29, was last seen leaving a football camp in an Uber ride around 4 p.m. local time on Saturday. She had texted her roommate that a suspicious man in a blue truck was following her, according to Houston-based KPRC.
The Houston Police Department updated the information to say that Roland was seen at 5:40 p.m. local time at a mall on Sunday.
Information obtained in our investigation thus far indicates Ms. Roland was last seen about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday (Jan 7) walking alone in a store in the mall. Anyone who has seen her since that time is encouraged to call our Missing Persons Unit 713-394-1840. #HouNewshttps://t.co/kyp3yBsS7b
We do have Ms. Roland's vehicle, a white Jeep, found by officers overnight in a parking lot at 5006 Westheimer. Her phone and other items were inside the vehicle. Her purse was found at a nearby business. #HouNewshttps://t.co/IrMzu9Xr2v