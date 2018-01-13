Rob Gronkowski: Patriots player pleads people to stop eating detergent for the #TidePodChallenge

What started as a silly internet meme has morphed into the #TidePodChallenge — a dare that challenges people to eat laundry detergent pods.

One teenager admitted to CBS that he ate a detergent pod, and dozens videos on YouTube appear to show people taking on the challenge on camera.

Doctors have already warned that eating the colorful Tide detergent pods could be deadly, and the company that makes Tide, Procter and Gamble, has also released a statement asking people not to consume detergent.

Even one of Tide's most prominent spokespersons, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, has joined in the fight against the challenge.

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else.



Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

On Friday evening, Tide's Twitter account posted a video featuring Gronkowski that included the capiton "'DO NOT EAT.' - GRONK."

"What is going on people?" Gronkowski says in the video. "Use Tide Pods for washing, not eating."

The outspoken Patriots tight end has been a sponsor of P&G since at least earl 2017, when he appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Tide.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.