Social media reaction to President Trump's visit to California

President Donald Trump departs from the White House after answering questions from the media about his firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on March 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to California to view prototypes of a controversial border wall.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- People on social media reacted as President Donald Trump touched down in San Diego to tour the border wall prototypes.
There were protesters on both sides of the issue and response to the police presence.
Others got a rare glimpse of Air Force One.
People arrving in San Ysidro on the border at @sdoporganizing rally to peacefully protest Trump and his Border Wall. #nowall #nowallever #buildbridgesnotwalls #fakepresident #dumptrump #savedaca #immigrantsmakeamericagreatA post shared by EncinitasIndivisible (@encinitasindivisible) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:56am PDT
A post shared by EncinitasIndivisible (@encinitasindivisible) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:56am PDT
Hello @realdonaldtrump President Trump flying over our shop. #steel #ironshop #welding #work #president @aysdesignsinironA post shared by Andrew Yturralde (@drewuter) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:55am PDT
A post shared by Andrew Yturralde (@drewuter) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:55am PDT
Trumps in my backyard! . . . #trump #airforce1 #airforceone #sandiego #thewall #potusA post shared by @ artistwithcamera on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:54am PDT
A post shared by @ artistwithcamera on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:54am PDT
So this just flew by my house... #trump #sandiego #ospreyA post shared by Chalfonte LeNee Queen (@leneeq7) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:49am PDT
A post shared by Chalfonte LeNee Queen (@leneeq7) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:49am PDT
Protesting Trump's visit to inspect the border wall prototypes in San Diego today! No better spot to protest a tyrant than beautiful southern CaliforniaA post shared by jimi G (@popnarkotic) on Mar 13, 2018 at 12:40pm PDT
A post shared by jimi G (@popnarkotic) on Mar 13, 2018 at 12:40pm PDT
Keeping the peace as Trump arrives in San Diego to inspect border wall samples.A post shared by Free Hugs Guy/Project 🎬 (@freehugsproject.tv) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:56am PDT
A post shared by Free Hugs Guy/Project 🎬 (@freehugsproject.tv) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:56am PDT
President Trump! Exciting day at work!A post shared by Twinkie & Roz❤ (@twinkie_roz637) on Mar 13, 2018 at 12:41pm PDT
A post shared by Twinkie & Roz❤ (@twinkie_roz637) on Mar 13, 2018 at 12:41pm PDT