State Department increases travel risk for states in Mexico

(KGTV) - The U.S. State Department increased the risk factor with new travel warnings for Americans in Mexico Wednesday.
Violent crimes including homicides, kidnappings, carjackings and robberies are widespread, officials said.
The State Department said travelers should use toll roads, exercise caution while visiting bars, clubs and casinos, do not display signs of wealth, and be vigilant when visiting banks or ATM’s.
U.S. government employees face travel bans in some areas of Mexico, however there are no government restrictions in the tourist areas of Ensenada, Rosarito, and Tijuana, according to the State Department.