Stella Artois sold at Trader Joe's recalled after glass found in select beer bottles

Flash Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:36AM EDT expiring April 3 at 12:30PM EDT in effect for: Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby

Flash Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:33AM EDT expiring April 3 at 10:30AM EDT in effect for: Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 10 at 1:08PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 10 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:09AM EDT in effect for: Hendricks, Morgan

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 6 at 6:30PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 5 at 4:00AM EDT in effect for: Clay, Greene

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:09AM EDT in effect for: Delaware, Randolph

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 12 at 10:00AM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 12 at 9:30PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:09AM EDT in effect for: Owen

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 7 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:09AM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 7 at 12:30AM EDT in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:09AM EDT in effect for: Greene, Monroe, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:09AM EDT in effect for: Johnson

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 5 at 4:10PM EDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:09AM EDT in effect for: Decatur

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:10AM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 8 at 5:36PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 5 at 3:00AM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Jackson

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:09AM EDT in effect for: Hancock

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 8 at 9:12PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:09AM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 6 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Marion, Morgan

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 12 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 7 at 6:30PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:09AM EDT in effect for: Putnam

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 5 at 12:48PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:09AM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:09AM EDT in effect for: Marion

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:10AM EDT expiring April 9 at 7:20PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Areal Flood Warning issued April 3 at 8:00AM EDT expiring April 3 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Parke, Putnam

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 7:41AM EDT expiring April 4 at 7:27AM EDT in effect for: Fayette, Franklin

Flash Flood Watch issued April 3 at 7:23AM EDT expiring April 3 at 12:00PM EDT in effect for: Fayette, Franklin, Union, Wayne

Flash Flood Warning issued April 3 at 7:11AM EDT expiring April 3 at 10:15AM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Decatur, Shelby

Areal Flood Warning issued April 3 at 7:03AM EDT expiring April 3 at 1:00PM EDT in effect for: Decatur, Rush

Flash Flood Warning issued April 3 at 6:56AM EDT expiring April 3 at 10:00AM EDT in effect for: Johnson, Morgan

Flash Flood Warning issued April 3 at 6:17AM EDT expiring April 3 at 9:15AM EDT in effect for: Clay, Owen, Vigo

Areal Flood Warning issued April 3 at 5:56AM EDT expiring April 3 at 12:00PM EDT in effect for: Hancock, Johnson, Marion, Shelby

Areal Flood Warning issued April 3 at 5:53AM EDT expiring April 3 at 11:45AM EDT in effect for: Clay, Hendricks, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo

Flash Flood Watch issued April 3 at 3:55AM EDT expiring April 3 at 10:00AM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Johnson, Monroe, Rush, Shelby

Flash Flood Watch issued April 2 at 9:02PM EDT expiring April 3 at 12:00PM EDT in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne