These are the most searched for recipes on Google for 2017

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 10:43AM EST expiring December 30 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Franklin
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:30AM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Warren
The No. 1 recipe on the list was somewhat surprising -- beef stroganoff. However, the more we thought about it, the more sense it made. Many people obviously consider beef stroganoff one of the ultimate comfort foods and Americans felt the need for comfort this year with the multiple shootings and terror incidents, including a mass shooting in Las Vegas; claims of sexual harassment by thousands of women and the fall of several well-respected men and women; two destructive hurricanes; raging wildfires that have driven thousands from their homes; and political turmoil.
What is concerning though is that people still apparently don't know how to boil an egg.