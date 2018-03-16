Trump Jr., wife Vanessa, headed for divorce

President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa Trump has filed for an uncontested divorce.

The couple first married in 2005 and have five kids together.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," a joint statement from the Trumps said. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

The New York Post's Page Six was first to report on the divorce. According to Page Six's sources, Trump Jr.'s hectic travel schedule running The Trump Organization has worn on the couple.

“Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children," a Page Six source said.

In February, an envelope that contained a white powder was sent to Trump Jr. and his wife. The threatening envelope turned out to be a hoax.