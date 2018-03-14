Two people attempting to escape ICE agents die in car crash in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two people died early Tuesday morning after attempting to escape from Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents, according to Delano, California Police.

At about 6:54 a.m. Delano Police officers responded to a call about an overturned vehicle.

They found an SUV on its roof with two people inside. Investigators found that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Cecil Avenue at a high speed. The driver drove into the dirt shoulder and lost control.

The car overturned and hit a pole. Both the male and female occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found that before the crash happened, federal ICE agents attempted to pull them over. The driver pulled over but drove away once the agents got out of their car.