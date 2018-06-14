Why we celebrate Flag Day on June 14

Jason Meyers
11:59 AM, Jun 14, 2017
10:34 AM, Jun 14, 2018

What is Flag Day? It honors the day in 1777 the Second Continental Congress adopted an official flag for the newly formed United States. However, it wasn't until almost 200 years later the holiday became official.

The United States celebrates Flag Day every year on June 14.

That was the day in 1777 the Second Continental Congress adopted an official flag for the newly formed country.

The day officially became a holiday a little more than 170 years later.

