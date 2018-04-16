WiFi name prank leads to evacuation of Michigan gym

Freeze Warning issued April 16 at 12:12PM EDT expiring April 17 at 11:00AM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vigo

Freeze Warning issued April 16 at 12:12PM EDT expiring April 17 at 11:00AM EDT in effect for: Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Putnam

Flood Warning issued April 16 at 11:44AM EDT expiring April 21 at 12:30AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 16 at 11:44AM EDT expiring April 19 at 6:30AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 16 at 11:44AM EDT expiring April 19 at 3:12PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 16 at 11:44AM EDT expiring April 19 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Freeze Warning issued April 16 at 10:51AM EDT expiring April 17 at 9:00AM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vigo

Freeze Warning issued April 16 at 10:15AM EDT expiring April 17 at 10:00AM EDT in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union

Freeze Warning issued April 16 at 3:34AM EDT expiring April 17 at 9:00AM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Daviess, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Rush

Freeze Warning issued April 16 at 3:34AM EDT expiring April 17 at 9:00AM EDT in effect for: Brown, Clay, Greene, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Shelby, Sullivan, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 14 at 10:52PM EDT expiring April 19 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued April 14 at 10:52PM EDT expiring April 23 at 5:25PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 14 at 10:52PM EDT expiring April 23 at 5:25PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 14 at 10:52PM EDT expiring April 19 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Watch issued April 14 at 10:40PM EDT expiring April 17 at 10:00PM EDT in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley

Flood Warning issued April 14 at 11:21AM EDT expiring April 23 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 14 at 11:21AM EDT expiring April 23 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo