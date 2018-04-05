Woman who claims she was fired for flipping off Trump motorcade sues former employer

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 5 at 5:30PM EDT in effect for: Hamilton, Hancock, Madison, Marion

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 12 at 9:05AM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 5 at 9:13PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 5 at 2:04PM EDT in effect for: Putnam

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 10 at 5:36PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 5 at 6:31AM EDT in effect for: Henry, Rush, Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 5 at 11:36PM EDT in effect for: Clay, Greene

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 6 at 2:45AM EDT in effect for: Delaware, Madison

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 7 at 11:25PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 6 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 9 at 9:30AM EDT in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 5 at 11:21AM EDT in effect for: Decatur

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 6 at 3:12PM EDT in effect for: Tippecanoe

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 10 at 12:30AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 5 at 9:13PM EDT in effect for: Hancock

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 12 at 3:23AM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 5 at 9:13PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 9 at 9:59AM EDT in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 13 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 6 at 8:53AM EDT in effect for: Johnson

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 6 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Hamilton, Madison

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 5 at 6:25AM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 7 at 1:00PM EDT in effect for: Marion, Morgan

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 7 at 4:00PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Jackson

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 5 at 6:52AM EDT in effect for: Johnson

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 5 at 10:41PM EDT in effect for: Delaware, Randolph

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 6 at 9:30PM EDT in effect for: Hamilton, Marion

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 5 at 4:31AM EDT in effect for: Putnam

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 13 at 11:20PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 9 at 11:00PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 6 at 2:40AM EDT in effect for: Marion

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 6 at 3:12AM EDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 5 at 9:13PM EDT in effect for: Greene, Monroe, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 6 at 12:23PM EDT in effect for: Owen

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 7 at 6:00AM EDT in effect for: Marion, Morgan

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 13 at 6:17PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 9:15PM EDT expiring April 12 at 12:00AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 8:41PM EDT expiring April 7 at 4:00PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Jackson

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 8:41PM EDT expiring April 5 at 4:31AM EDT in effect for: Putnam

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 8:41PM EDT expiring April 7 at 4:00PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Jackson

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 8:41PM EDT expiring April 5 at 4:31AM EDT in effect for: Putnam

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 11:54AM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:27PM EDT in effect for: Howard

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 11:54AM EDT expiring April 5 at 11:53AM EDT in effect for: Marion

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 11:54AM EDT expiring April 5 at 2:21AM EDT in effect for: Montgomery, Parke

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 6:26AM EDT expiring April 5 at 6:40AM EDT in effect for: Fayette, Franklin

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 6:26AM EDT expiring April 5 at 6:40AM EDT in effect for: Fayette, Franklin

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:02PM EDT in effect for: Hendricks, Morgan

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:03PM EDT expiring April 4 at 11:02PM EDT in effect for: Putnam