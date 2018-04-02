You can get $1 margaritas at Applebee's all month long

Max White
12:19 PM, Apr 2, 2018
(WXYZ) - Back by popular demand, Applebee's is once again offering cheap drinks all month long.

The company is offering $1 margaritas for the entire month of April. They originally ran this promotion in October but brought it back.

There isn't even a time limit on the drinks. They're available from open to close at every location.

"It's seriously just $1 - 100 pennies, that's all," the company said in a release."go ahead, put that dollar burning a hole in your pocket to good use and buy yourself something delicious."

 

