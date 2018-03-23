French police respond to 'ISIS-inspired' incident at supermarket

Police in the southern French town of Trèbes are responding to an "ISIS-inspired" incident at a supermarket, according to CNN affiliate BFM TV, citing a local prosecutor.

The incident is unfolding at Super U, BFM reports.

Both BFMTV and the AFP news agency are referring to the incident as a "hostage-taking," although the regional government in the Aude prefecture was not able to confirm reports that hostages had been taken.

A police officer was shot and wounded, The Associated Press reported.