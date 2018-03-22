Indiana governor signs bill letting 'Dreamers' get licenses

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed legislation to lift a prohibition on immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children from obtaining state professional licenses.

Holcomb's office says the Republican signed the measure Wednesday affecting people often referred to as "Dreamers." The issue cropped up unexpectedly after the state's public licensing agency changed its interpretation of a state law and started withholding licenses.

Under the legislation earlier approved by the Legislature, participants in former President Barack Obama's program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, will be able to get licensed for dozens of professions including cosmetology, nursing and real estate.

Holcomb says in a statement that he supports "removing impediments in state law that keep Indiana's DACA recipients from skilling up and going to work."

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions

Top Trending Videos