RTV6 clip about Mike Pence featured in HBO's 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

John Oliver, the host of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," announced a competing book about Pence's pet rabbit, also released Monday.
In Oliver's book, Marlon Bundo is gay and falls in love with a boy rabbit, designed to troll Pence for his LGBT policies. Proceeds from Oliver's book will go toward the Trevor Project, which provides help to LGBT youth.
Watch the full "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" clip below. Note, the video has strong language and is uncensored. The RTV6 clip is at 15:29.