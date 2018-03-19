RTV6 clip about Mike Pence featured in HBO's 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

INDIANAPOLIS -- An RTV6 clip was used in an HBO show about former Indiana Governor Mike Pence Sunday night.

In Sunday's episode of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," the show cited a September 2017 story about Pence's bunny, Marlon Bundo.

Marlon Bundo has a book, called "A Day in the Life of The Vice President," set to be released Monday. The book was written by the Pence's middle child, Charlotte, and illustrated by Karen Pence.

John Oliver, the host of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," announced a competing book about Pence's pet rabbit, also released Monday.

In Oliver's book, Marlon Bundo is gay and falls in love with a boy rabbit, designed to troll Pence for his LGBT policies. Proceeds from Oliver's book will go toward the Trevor Project, which provides help to LGBT youth.

Watch the full "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" clip below. Note, the video has strong language and is uncensored. The RTV6 clip is at 15:29.

