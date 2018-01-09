INDIANAPOLIS -- A bill that would mandate when Indiana schools start their sessions will not be heard this session.

SB 7, authored by Sens. Jean Leising, Dennis Kruse, and Jack Sandlin, would have made it so that the first day of school couldn't be before the last Monday in August. The law would have gone into effect beginning with the 2019-20 school year.

Indiana State Senator Randy Head (R) said the bill was proposed so students who are involved in the Indiana State Fair could still show their exhibits without missing school. In 2017, the Indiana State Fair ran from Aug. 4-20.

But Head, who didn't support the bill, said it would have had a lot of "unintended consequences."

For example, the seniors who would graduate mid-term would have to wait until after the next year, throwing a wrench into their college plans.

Head suggested schools give excused absences to the students who are in the state fair, as currently happens now.

I have confirmed that the bill mandating when schools must start their academic year is not going to be heard. This means that school start dates will remain a decision for local school boards. — Randy Head (@Randy_Head) January 4, 2018

