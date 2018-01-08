Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 6:00AM EST expiring January 8 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Fayette, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 6:00AM EST expiring January 8 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 3:56AM EST expiring January 8 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 3:56AM EST expiring January 8 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Blackford, Huntington, Jay, Wells
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 3:41AM EST expiring January 8 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 3:41AM EST expiring January 8 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Clay, Daviess, Fountain, Greene, Knox, Martin, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 10:37PM EST expiring January 8 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Cass, Fulton, Grant, Miami, Pulaski, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 9:37AM EST expiring January 8 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Franklin
Senate committee to take up cold beer, Sunday sales bills
The Associated Press
7:53 AM, Jan 8, 2018
50 mins ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The chairman of an Indiana Senate committee that handles alcohol matters has scheduled a hearing for a bill to allow retail Sunday booze sales.
Republican Sen. Ron Alting, of Lafayette, says the measure will be heard Wednesday. He has also scheduled a hearing for Jan. 17 on a bill that would allow convenience and big-box stores to sell cold beer.
Convenience stores can sell cold wine and warm beer. But only package liquor stores and some restaurants can sell carryout cold beer.