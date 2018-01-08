Senate committee to take up cold beer, Sunday sales bills

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The chairman of an Indiana Senate committee that handles alcohol matters has scheduled a hearing for a bill to allow retail Sunday booze sales.

Republican Sen. Ron Alting, of Lafayette, says the measure will be heard Wednesday. He has also scheduled a hearing for Jan. 17 on a bill that would allow convenience and big-box stores to sell cold beer.

Convenience stores can sell cold wine and warm beer. But only package liquor stores and some restaurants can sell carryout cold beer.

Alting doesn't want to change the cold beer law. But he will give the bill a hearing for the first time because he says it's in the "best interest of the state."

The measure faces an uphill battle against entrenched interests. The Sunday sales bill has broader support.

