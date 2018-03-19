Top Indiana education official: Arming teachers is a 'very bad idea'

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana's top education official said arming teachers is a "very bad idea," but left room for guns to be allowed in the state's schools.

Jennifer McCormick, the Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction, said there is more risk than reward when it comes to arming teachers. She spoke at the Indiana Statehouse Monday morning.

"We lose our keys, for God's sake," she said. "I couldn't imagine trying to keep track of guns and the ownership. Where do we put them? There's so many layers to that."

Indiana is one of the few states that allows teachers to be armed, if the school chooses. But, as McCormick said, no schools have chosen to do this.

President Donald Trump has called for arming teachers in his plan for school safety.

But McCormick, who has served as a teacher and a principal, said arming teachers is a "really, really bad idea."

She did say certain people, such as trained law enforcement members or school resource officers, should be able to have guns in schools.

Watch McCormick's full press conference below.

