Veterans' group rallies at Indiana Statehouse to support medical marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS -- A veterans' group took to the Indiana Statehouse Wednesday, calling for lawmakers to pass a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the Hoosier state.

If the bill becomes law, it would allow for growing, selling and the use of the drug for people with serious medical conditions. Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) authored HB 1106, which would permit people who have serious medical conditions to use marijuana.

One member of "Vets for Medical Marijuana" said he suffers from PTSD, and medical marijuana could help him.

"I've been tried on an alphabet soup of psych meds that do not work," Jimmy Giordano said. "Just last October 2016, the VA took away our pain medication. ... I've asked them what they're going to give us now. And I've been told by two nurses, a nurse practitioner, and my doctor that they don't know."

If approved, the law would go into effect on July 1.

