Veterans' group rallies at Indiana Statehouse to support medical marijuana

Matt McKinney
12:44 PM, Jan 4, 2018
2 hours ago

A group of veterans gathered Wednesday to push for the legalization of marijuana in the state.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- A veterans' group took to the Indiana Statehouse Wednesday, calling for lawmakers to pass a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the Hoosier state. 

If the bill becomes law, it would allow for growing, selling and the use of the drug for people with serious medical conditions. Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) authored HB 1106, which would permit people who have serious medical conditions to use marijuana.

One member of "Vets for Medical Marijuana" said he suffers from PTSD, and medical marijuana could help him. 

"I've been tried on an alphabet soup of psych meds that do not work,"  Jimmy Giordano said. "Just last October 2016, the VA took away our pain medication. ... I've asked them what they're going to give us now. And I've been told by two nurses, a nurse practitioner, and my doctor that they don't know."

If approved, the law would go into effect on July 1.

MORE LEGISLATIVE STORIES | Proposed law would ban tolls on Indianapolis interstatesNew proposed bill would encourage Hoosiers to promote English language | Indiana lawmaker introduces 'death with dignity' bill | Lawmaker files 'baby box' bill to allow safe haven boxes to be installed at fire stations

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Politics