VP Mike Pence set to speak at Michigan college's commencement

Associated Press, TheIndyChannel.com Staff
6:24 AM, Apr 10, 2018
Getty Images

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is set to give the commencement speech next month at southern Michigan's Hillsdale College.

The former Indiana governor and U.S. lawmaker is scheduled to give the address on May 12 in the college's athletic center. Pence gave a lecture in 2010 at the campus, and Hillsdale President Larry Arnn says in statement that he's glad to have him back.

Hillsdale is a private, conservative college offering what it describes as a "classical, liberal arts core curriculum."

In 2017, Pence spoke at Notre Dame's commencement, where a large group of students walked out. 

Politics