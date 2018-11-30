69-year-old man, 17-year-old boy accused of torturing cat in cage & throwing it into the water

5:47 PM, Nov 30, 2018
6:39 PM, Nov 30, 2018
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. -- A 69-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested and charged with torturing and drowning a cat in West Lafayette. 

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department Animal Control began investigating on November 26 after they were notified of a video that was posted on social media of someone kicking a cat that was contained in a live trap into a body of water and letting it sink to the bottom. 

They determined that the incident was committed at a property in the 2300 block of Sagamore Parkway West and were able to obtain a warrant for the incident. 

On November 30, 69-ear-old Walter Kenneth Baldwin turned himself into the sheriff's department after being notified a warrant was issued against him. 

He's facing the following charges:

  • Conspiracy to commit torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal
  • Torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal
  • Conspiracy to commit killing a domestic animal w/o owner consent
  • Killing a domestic animal w/o owner consent

A 17-year-old also faces similar charges in connection with the incident. 

