LAWRENCE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking for information on who shot a bald eagle on Saturday in Lawrence County.

According to a report from the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement, the eagle was found alive but later died from the gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Conservation Officers' Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-TIPIDNR. A reward is available for information leading to arrests.