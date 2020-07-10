Indiana food banks get $300,000 to help during COVID

INDIANAPOLIS – Eleven Indiana food banks recently received funding from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, helping them continue to provide for needy Hoosiers.

The funding for the food banks will total $300,000.

Food insecurity in Indiana is expected to rise by 40% due to COVID-19, according to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. One in five Hoosiers will be at risk of hunger.

“One in five Hoosiers are facing food insecurity,” said Bruce Kettler, ISDA Director. “As we combat this issue, I applaud the organizations, farmers and countless others with an aligned mission to end hunger in our state."

The following list includes the food banks that received funding for fiscal year 2021: