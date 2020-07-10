Menu

Watch
NewsState News

Actions

Indiana food banks get $300,000 to help during COVID

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
Food banks concerned that 3 million could lose access to food stamps under Farm Bill
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jul 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-10 10:31:47-04

INDIANAPOLIS – Eleven Indiana food banks recently received funding from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, helping them continue to provide for needy Hoosiers.

The funding for the food banks will total $300,000.

Food insecurity in Indiana is expected to rise by 40% due to COVID-19, according to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. One in five Hoosiers will be at risk of hunger.

“One in five Hoosiers are facing food insecurity,” said Bruce Kettler, ISDA Director. “As we combat this issue, I applaud the organizations, farmers and countless others with an aligned mission to end hunger in our state."

The following list includes the food banks that received funding for fiscal year 2021:

  • Community Harvest Food Bank – $29,970
  • Dare to Care Food Bank – $10,890
  • Food Bank of Northern Indiana – $34,890
  • Food Bank of Northwest Indiana – $29,310
  • Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. – $27,720
  • FreeStore Foodbank– $2,490
  • Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. – $96,480
  • Hoosier Hills Food Bank, Inc. – $12,960
  • Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN, Inc. – $23,640
  • Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, Inc. – $13,230
  • Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. – $18,420
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS