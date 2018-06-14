Silver Alert canceled for missing 53-year-old La Porte County woman

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 69°
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Jessica Lynn Jackson-Palmer has been canceled. Previous story below:
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 53-year-old woman from La Porte County, Indiana.
Jessica Lynn Jackson-Palmer was last seen Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. in La Porte, Indiana. She is believed to be in extreme danger.
She is 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a loose-fitting blue shirt, blue jean shorts, and leather soled sandals with white on top.
If you have any information on Jackson-Palmer, contact the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department at 219-326-7700 or 911.
