Meijer says $75 off coupon on web is fake

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 11°
Fake coupon is circulating on the web
INDIANAPOLIS -- It's the old adage: If something looks too good to be true, it probably is.
And that bears repeating in the case of a coupon for Meijer that's circulating on the web.
It offers $75 off on a purchase of $100 or more at Meijer through December 31, but it's totally fake.
The store posted about the phony coupon on its Facebook page.
The non-profit Coupon Information Corporation , a retail fraud awareness group, keeps a running database of known fraudulent coupons on its website.
The C.I.C says:
Consumer expert Clark Howard also says check the source to see if a coupon is real:
MORE TOP STORIES | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Home Tour: This $2.25M Zionsville home redefines class in modern construction | Small plane crash kills 3 people and a dog in Franklin County | Call 6: Customer charged $350 after leaving negative review for Brown County hotel, lawsuit alleges | Kokomo woman killed, toddler injured in crash on US 35 in Cass County
Top Trending Videos
A car drove into a building in Seattle’s downtown shopping district about noon Thursday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
At an AMC theater in Las Vegas on Dec. 15, a group of "Star Wars" viewers were in one of the auditoriums when a man…
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very disappointed" in China for allegedly selling oil to North Korea, t weeting…
A 14 and 16-year-old accused of breaking into a department store overnight and stealing jewelry were arrested after they flagged down police…
A single mom who works two jobs bought her 9-year-old son a scooter on layaway, only to find out it was used and scuffed.
A household product intended to destroy bugs is an ingredient in a drug called "wasp," which a Tennessee burglary suspect…