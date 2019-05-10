INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of an east side apartment complex are worried about eviction after their rent checks vanished. They say they have nowhere else to go if the situation isn't resolved.

Virginia Williams is one of the residents of the Lexington Park Apartments who said their rent checks went missing after they put them in a drop box the complex uses. She has an eviction notice, but she said she already paid her rent.

"I went Monday to get my receipt. They said they didn't have it," she said. "All the money was gone. We're not talking about $10,000, $20,000. We're talking about $50,000 of rent, just gone."

Damon Clark said when he went to management Monday, they only had one question.

"Why are you the only one?" they asked him.

Eventually, it was discovered it happened to dozens of residents. Some reported it to police, but the complex delivered eviction notices anyway.

"They told me that I have to pay my rent for the second time," Williams said. "I don't have the money to pay my rent a second time."

Williams said she doesn't have anywhere else to go.

"We have to be out by the end of the month if we don't pay this," she said. "It makes me want to cry that they are gonna put me out."

She has a suggestion to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"I think instead of a mailbox, it needs to be a hole where it can go inside of the building instead of outside of the building," Williams said. "That's their negligence, not ours."

Lexington Park Apartments management refused comment and referred questions to their corporate office.