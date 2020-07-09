Back to School: District and schools work hard to keep kids safe and healthy

FORTVILLE — Precautions being put in place for the coronavirus look different for every school. At Mt. Vernon school, for instance, they're taking the community approach and getting opinions from parents in the district.

Several times this summer, the school had sent out surveys to parents asking them what they wanted to see when kids went back into the classroom. Right now, their rough draft plan is to make every grade wear masks when social distancing cannot happen. They will frequently disinfect hard surfaces with foggers, and they have hand sanitizers in each classroom.

Ashley Lusby is a mother of two, and she says she's seen a lot of negative comments on social media from parents in the district, and she wants to remind every to be pliable.

"I have friends who are teachers in many different districts, and they are working really hard to plan curriculum for virtual and in-classroom, and they are working tirelessly to make that happen for everybody and meet every need," Lusby said. "If our job is just to be pliable and support them ... that's easy."

Superintendent Dr. Parkers told RTV6 that as of right now, about ten percent of Mt. Vernon students have opted to go to school virtually. He recommends parents read all the information the school is putting out before making a final decision.