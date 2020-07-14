Implementing safety features in classrooms

FRANKLIN — Schools are scrambling to implement safety features in their buildings ahead of students' return in the fall.

Here's how Franklin Community Schools in Johnson County are preparing to welcome back more than 5,000 students.

In the video above, learn more about how the district will be encouraging families to carpool or walk children to school when and where possible. You can also see how cafeterias will change and when classes will move outdoors.

Press play on the video above for this full story.

