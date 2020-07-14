Menu

Implementing safety features in classrooms

Several new safety features and precautions will be implemented in students' classroom, hall ways and even extracurricular activities.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jul 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-14 11:28:32-04

FRANKLIN — Schools are scrambling to implement safety features in their buildings ahead of students' return in the fall.

Here's how Franklin Community Schools in Johnson County are preparing to welcome back more than 5,000 students.

In the video above, learn more about how the district will be encouraging families to carpool or walk children to school when and where possible. You can also see how cafeterias will change and when classes will move outdoors.

