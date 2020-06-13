Indy outreach group provides food to families in need

INDIANAPOLIS — Families across the country are continuing to feel the financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Now as tough conversations happen about racial inequality, a local outreach group is working to provide families with food while restoring hope and peace in our community.

During the pandemic, ML and Trip Outreach on the northeast side is helping families with rent, utilities and groceries. The effort continued on Friday with 500 boxes of food that were given to families in need.

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, cars started lining up along Sherman Drive outside the center. Through the center's hotline the main request was for food assistance.

Nicole Calhoun relies on the center and their partnership with Eskenazi's Indy HeartBeat program to help her son who deals with depression. During the pandemic, she's also relying on them to help with groceries.

"I have six children," Calhoun said. "Just trying to make sure we have enough hamburger is very scary on top of the bills."

Helping families with basic needs is just part of what the center does. They work closely with inner-city youth, helping them build skills for their future.

"We have been working with our children on racial inequalities before the pandemic," LaShauna Triplet, co-president of the ML and Trip Outreach Center, said. "It only brings more awareness to it now nationally so here locally and in our community always taught about race and inequalities and empowering our youth."

The word Trip which is listed right on the outside of the building is an acronym they focus on and take pride in — building trustworthy, respectful, independent people.

The food box giveaway on Friday is part of the Farmers to Family USDA program. The food was provided by McFarling Foods, which is partnering with ML and Trip Outreach to feed the community. Eskenazi Health has also donated food to help with the food drives that started in May.