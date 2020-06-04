Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Interview: Top health doctor concerned about possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to large protests
Top health doctor in Marion County concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases due to large demonstrations against police brutality.
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jun 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-04 11:11:57-04
INDIANAPOLIS — The top health doctor in Marion County is concerned about a possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to the recent massive demonstrations protesting police brutality.
In the video above, Dr. Virginia Caine talks of handing out face masks at the protests this weekend, why she thinks we may see a spike in Indiana, and the decision to expand testing at nursing homes.
